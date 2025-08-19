Bondi: 465 arrests, 68 guns seized since Trump’s DC crackdown began

The Brief 465 arrests and 68 guns seized since Trump’s DC crackdown began. Monday night saw 52 arrests, including an alleged MS-13 member. National Guard deployed and homeless encampments cleared citywide.



Attorney General Pamela Bondi says 465 people have been arrested and 68 firearms seized since President Donald Trump launched a public safety crackdown in the District earlier this month.

Crackdown continues

In a post to X, Bondi said 52 arrests were made Monday night alone, including an alleged MS-13 gang member. Nine guns were also recovered.

"Since our mission began, there have been a total of 465 arrests, 68 guns seized, and charges for homicide, narcotics, and firearm offenses," Bondi wrote. "Nearly half of these arrests occurred in the high-crime areas of DC."

FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI was responsible for 21 of the arrests Monday night and several gun recoveries and drug seizures.

Trump declared a public safety emergency and activated National Guard troops to assist local law enforcement as part of the initiative.

The administration has also begun clearing homeless encampments across the city, citing public safety concerns.