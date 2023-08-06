DMV Crime Watch: PG County teacher missing, 'swatting' call creates chaos at Capitol, deadly shootings in SW

FOX 5 is keeping an eye on crime in your community. Here's a look at some of the most notable stories from across the DMV this week.

Greenbelt police are continuing their search for a missing Prince George's County teacher whose disappearance they call "odd."

Mariame Toure Sylla, 59, was last seen around 8 p.m. in the 6500 block of Lake Park Drive in Greenbelt on July 29 when her son says she left home to take a walk. After she failed to return home, family became concerned and contacted police.

Sylla is described as a Black woman, approximately 5’5" and 135 lbs. There is no clothing description at this time.

Police ask anyone who sees or comes in contact with Sylla to call Detective Davis at (240) 542-2134 or email him at ddavis@greenbeltmd.gov . You can also call the Greenbelt Police Department at (301) 474-7200.

A suspect was arrested following a wrong-way hit-and-run crash on Interstate-495 that left one person dead and nine others injured in Montgomery County.

The crash was reported around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, August 8. Investigators say Jayleen Hannor, 23, of Macon, Georgia was driving a white Mercedes SUV and continued southbound in the northbound lanes to the outer loop of I-495. Officers say Hannor crashed into a Lexus and a Nissan Pathfinder in the area of I-495 at Maryland Route 355.

Hannor fled the scene after the crash but was taken into custody a short time later, authorities say. He faces driving while under the influence of alcohol and failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of accident involving death charges. Police say additional charges are pending further investigation.

A report of a possible active shooter near the U.S. Senate Buildings Wednesday afternoon prompted shelter-in-place orders and evacuations by U.S. Capitol Police. All of the buildings were searched and deemed safe but the commotion put the area on lockdown for hours.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger says more than 200 officers went door-to-door through the Senate office buildings and searched the surrounding area after officers responded to a "concerning" 911 call that came in around 2:30 p.m.

He says the original description given of the "shooter" was a heavy-set Hispanic male wearing body armor but added that "this may have been a bogus call."

"We've found nothing concerning. We've got nobody that actually heard shots, certainly no victims, and as we've gone through the buildings, nobody has said that they've seen anything," Manger said.

Officers finished searching the buildings just before 4 p.m. They are still investigating who made the call and from where.

People in Georgetown are concerned after a porch pirate stole packages in a theft caught on camera.

FOX 5's Shomari Stone spoke to one of the victims. The homeowner said the suspect was disguised as a delivery driver and walking up to the stoop with a broken cardboard box in her hand.

The video captured by doorbell camera captured the person appearing to place a box on the stoop before picking up the homeowners' two packages, and calmly walking away.

The homeowner shared the video with FOX 5, and filed a police report after the packages were taken around 3:30 p.m. on July 14. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Authorities say a woman was shot and killed early Thursday morning in D.C. on the same block a man was killed just over a day before.

Police say the woman was in the Unit block of Forrester Street in the Southwest when she was shot Thursday just before 3 a.m. The woman died from her injuries. Police are looking for a dark in colored Jeep in connection with the shooting.

The woman’s shooting came a little over a day after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night in the same block.

The family of a man gunned down Friday morning is speaking out.

D.C. police say Denzel Greenwood, 33, was found shot on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of 13 Street Northwest around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.

Greenwood’s family was devastated. His mother and father do not know why he was out so late, but they believe he went to a club on U Street. They describe him as a nice guy, who loved people, his cat Isis, and liked to listen to Bob Marley reggae music.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case. Homicide detectives are investigating to see if the killer targeted him.