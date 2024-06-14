Prince George’s County shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

Authorities say a late-night shooting left two men dead, and another man injured in Prince George’s County.

The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday in the 7000 block of Berry Road in Accokeek.

Police say they found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. They later died at the scene. The third victim took himself to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition.

Detectives have not identified any suspects and motives in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, online, or using the P3 Tips app.