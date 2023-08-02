Authorities are investigating after two people were killed, and one other was injured during overnight violence in D.C.

The violence began around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block Forrester Street were a man was shot and killed. Officers are looking for a white sedan seen fleeing from the scene.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 2 dead, 1 injured in overnight shootings, stabbing in DC

Just after 11 p.m., police say a juvenile male was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening stab wound to the thigh after a stabbing on Washington Place in the northeast.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was shot and killed in 3500 block of Jay Street in the northeast.

Police are still investigating all three incidents.