1 dead, 9 injured in wrong-way hit-and-run crash on 495 in Montgomery County

Authorities say one person is dead, and nine others were injured after a wrong-way hit-and-run crash on Interstate-495 in Montgomery County.

The crash was reported around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday after police say a vehicle was spotted traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 270, near Rockledge Drive.

Investigators say Jayleen Hannor, 23, of Macon, Georgia was driving a white Mercedes SUV and continued southbound in the northbound lanes to the outer loop of I-495.

Officers say Hannor crashed into a Lexus and a Nissan Pathfinder in the area of I-495 at Maryland Route 355.

Five adults in the Lexus were injured and transported by ambulance to area hospitals. Two adults and three children w in the Nissan were injured.

Police say the driver of the Nissan, a female, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where she later died. Her identity has not yet been released.

The outerloop of I-495 was closed for several hours following the crash.

Hannor fled the scene after the crash but was taken into custody a short time later, authorities say.

The crash remains under investigation.