The aurora borealis will be visible over different parts of the United States this weekend.

According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, people in parts of some of the most northern U.S. states could catch glimpses of the lights on Saturday night.

The 'viewline,' the mark that represents the southernmost locations from which you may see the aurora on the northern horizon, extends east to west across the U.S. These states are above, partially above, or very close to the ‘viewline’ and might be able to spot the aurora’s lights:

Northern Lights Forecast: Will the aurora borealis be visible over the US this weekend? (NOAA)

Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and Washington.

NOAA says the brightness and location of the Northern Lights is typically shown as a green oval which turns red when the aurora is forecasted to be more intense.

Aurora can often be observed somewhere on Earth from just after sunset or just before sunrise but is not visible during daylight hours.