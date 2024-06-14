Virginia 2024 Primary Elections: What's on the ballot, how to vote and more

On June 18, Virginia voters will make their pick for their congressional candidates in the November election. Here's what you need to know.

How to vote early in Virginia’s June 18 Primary Election

The Virginia Congressional primary elections will be held on June 18 and there’s still time to vote early.

For those that want to skip the lines on Election Day, here’s what you need to know:

Early voting for the June 18 primary elections began on May 3 and will continue until Saturday, June 15.

You do not have to have a reason or fill out an application to vote early.

Voters can cast their ballots at their local registrar’s office . All general registrar offices offer early voting although some counties may have additional early voting locations.

At the registrar’s office, voters will have to provide their name and address and show an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID Confirmation Statement.

Click here to see the list of acceptable IDs.

If acceptable identification is not provided, you must sign an ID Confirmation Statement or a provisional ballot will be offered.

Officials recommend checking your registration status or calling your registrar’s office to confirm your registration status.

How to vote by mail-in ballot in Virginia’s June 18 Primary Election

With the upcoming elections, Virginia residents have several options to vote by mail. Here’s a step-by-step guide to ensure your mail-in ballot is counted.

Applying for a Mail-in Ballot in Virginia

To vote by mail, you need to apply for an absentee ballot. You can do this online through the Virginia Department of Elections website or by submitting a paper application. All necessary forms are available on the forms page of the Virginia Department of Elections website .

Special Provisions for Military and Overseas Voters

Military personnel and overseas voters can find specific absentee voting information on the military and overseas voting page. This ensures that all Virginians, regardless of their location, can participate in the election.

Tracking Your Ballot in Virginia

After submitting your absentee ballot application, you can track the status of your ballot. General voters can use Ballot Scout, while Fairfax County and Prince William County voters have specific tracking links for their ballots.

Permanent Absentee List

If you prefer to vote by mail in all future elections, you can join the permanent absentee list. You can apply online via the Citizen Portal or submit a paper application at your local general registrar’s office. Instructions for the paper application are detailed on the form itself.

Returning Your Voted Ballot

Once you receive and complete your absentee ballot, review the instructions carefully. Return your ballot to your local general registrar's office by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. Alternatively, you can drop it off at designated drop-off locations. If mailing your ballot, ensure it is postmarked on or before Election Day and received by your registrar’s office by noon on the third day following the election.

Emergency Absentee Ballots

In cases of emergency, such as hospitalization or the death of an immediate family member, you may be eligible to cast an emergency absentee ballot if you were unable to apply by the regular deadline.

How to vote in-person in Virginia’s June 18 Primary Election

You can vote in-person in Virginia’s June 18, 2024 Primary Election, but you need to make sure you bring an acceptable form of identification with you to your polling place.

Voters can choose to bring a Virginia driver’s license, a Virginia DMV-issued ID card, a U.S. Military ID, or any one of the 20 forms of identification accepted at the ballot box. Here’s a full list of acceptable forms of identification.

Any voter who does not present acceptable identification may instead sign an ID Confirmation Statement or vote a provisional ballot.

Polling places are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. Here’s an online tool to help you find your polling place.

Voters must also register prior to the election. Here’s how you can get a registration application.

Visit the Virginia Department of Elections for more information on voting in-person on Election Day.

What's on the ballot in Virginia’s June 18 Primary Election

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia is the presumptive Democratic nominee. A number of Republican candidates will be running in an attempt to unseat Kaine in November.

Here are the Republicans running in the primary:

Hung Cao

Edward C. "Eddie" Garcia Jr.

Jonathan W. Emord

C.L. "Chuck" Smith, Jr.

Scott Thomas Parkinson

U.S. House

In Northern Virginia, two competitive U.S. House primaries have formed. Republicans aim to maintain their majority in the lower chamber and Democrats are working to take back control.

District 7

U.S. House District 7 includes parts of Prince William County as well as Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

Here are the Democrats running in the primary:

Andrea Bailey

Carl Bedell

Margaret Angela Franklin

Elizabeth Guzman

Clifford Heinzer

Briana Sewell

Eugene Vindman

Here are the Republicans running in the primary:

Derrick Anderson

Cameron Hamilton

Maria Martin

Jonathon Paul Myers

John Prabhudoss

Terris Todd

District 10

A total of nineteen candidates are aiming to snag an open seat in U.S. House District 10.

This all comes after Rep. Jennifer Wexton announced she would be stepping down after being diagnosed with Parkinson-plus syndrome. Wexton was first elected to Congress in 2018.

Here are the Democrats running in the primary: