Virginia sheriff's deputy hospitalized after accidental shooting at department's gun range
LEESBURG, Va. - A Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputy was transported to a local hospital after being wounded in what officials say was an accidental shooting at the department’s gun range.
The shooting happened around 8:20 a.m. Thursday at the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range and Training Center on Shreve Mill Road.
The deputy was transported to a nearby hospital for surgery and is in stable condition.
The shooting is currently under investigation.