Expand / Collapse search

Virginia sheriff's deputy hospitalized after accidental shooting at department's gun range

By
Published  June 13, 2024 1:04pm EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

LEESBURG, Va. - A Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputy was transported to a local hospital after being wounded in what officials say was an accidental shooting at the department’s gun range.

The shooting happened around 8:20 a.m. Thursday at the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range and Training Center on Shreve Mill Road.

The deputy was transported to a nearby hospital for surgery and is in stable condition.

The shooting is currently under investigation.