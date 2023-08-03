'Porch Pirate' in disguise caught on camera appearing to make delivery before stealing packages

People in Georgetown are concerned after a porch pirate stole packages in a theft caught on camera.

FOX 5's Shomari Stone spoke to one of the victims. The homeowner said the suspect was disguised as a delivery driver and walking up to the stoop with a broken cardboard box in her hand.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ People in Georgetown are concerned after a porch pirate stole packages in a theft caught on camera.

The video captured by doorbell camera captured the person appearing to place a box on the stoop before picking up the homeowners' two packages, and calmly walking away.

The homeowner shared the video with FOX 5, and filed a police report after the packages were taken around 3:30 p.m. on July 14th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.