Police searching for Prince George's County teacher reported missing over weekend

Greenbelt police are conducting an intense search for a missing Prince George's County teacher whose disappearance they call "odd."

Police say Mariame Toure Sylla, 59, was last seen around 8 p.m. in the 6500 block of Lake Park Drive in Greenbelt on July 29 when her son says she left home to take a walk.

Greenbelt police closed Schrom Hills Park, which Sylla is known to frequent, located at 6915 Hanover Parkway for several hours Tuesday morning while they conducted a search. FOX 5 was told there was no sign of her.

Family says she's very religious and while she often takes walks in the area, she typically returned home by sunset to pray. But that didn't happen Saturday.

Sylla, who is originally from Africa, is a teacher at Dora Kennedy French Immersion School where she has worked for several years.

Friends and family are extremely concerned and say this is not like her. They've posted fliers across the Greenbelt community in hopes that someone has seen her.

Sylla is described as a Black woman, approximately 5’5" and 135 lbs. There is no clothing description at this time.