Woman shot, killed on same DC block where man was murdered just over a day before

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:49AM
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a woman was shot and killed early Thursday morning in D.C. on the same block a man was killed just over a day before.

Police say the woman was in the Unit block of Forrester Street in the southwest when she was shot Thursday just before 3 a.m. The woman died from her injuries. Police are looking for a dark in colored Jeep in connection with the shooting.

The woman’s shooting came a little over a day after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night in the same block.

Investigators say it was around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when they responded to a shooting and found 26-year-old Darnell Gibson suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are offering a $25,000 reward in the case.