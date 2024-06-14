How to watch your favorite FOX 5 DC shows during UEFA Euro 2024
WASHINGTON - FOX 5 DC will be airing the biggest matches in the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament this June and July. But if you're missing your usual FOX 5 DC shows, don't worry – here's where you can watch!
All of your favorite shows like the DMV Zone, LION Lunch Hour and more will be available to watch on WDCA/FOX 5 Plus, on the FOX Local smart TV app and right here on fox5dc.com.
READ MORE: How to watch UEFA Euro 2024
Here's the schedule of shows you can catch on FOX Local and FOX 5 Plus during the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament this month:
Friday, June 14
- FOX 5 DMV Zone
- FOX 5 News at 4pm
Monday, June 17
- FOX 5 DMV Zone
- FOX 5 News at 4pm
Tuesday, June 18
- FOX 5 DMV Zone
- FOX 5 News at 4pm
Wednesday, June 19
- FOX 5 DMV Zone
- FOX 5 News at 4pm
Thursday, June 20
- FOX 5 DMV Zone
- FOX 5 News at 4pm
How to watch FOX 5 DC for free on FOX LOCAL
FOX 5 DC is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.
With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 5 DC locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE.