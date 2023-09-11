DMV Crime Watch: PG Co. police officer under investigation, inmate escapes DC hospital, teens charged in brawl

FOX 5 is keeping an eye on crime in your community. Here's a look at some of the most notable stories from across the DMV this week.

The Prince George’s County police are continuing to investigate one of their own officers who was seen in a viral video showing him getting into the backseat of a cruiser with a female.

The video was shared on TikTok on Monday, garnering 2.3 million views by Tuesday. In the video, the officer, who was identified by the department as Francesco Marlett, is seen with an unidentified female outside the marked police vehicle. The two are then seen going into the back of the cruiser together, and closing the door behind them before the video ends.

"As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances," PGPD tweeted Tuesday. "Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed"

Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz also confirmed the department's internal affairs unit is looking into Officer Marlett's actions.

In 2016, Marlett was suspended from the force without pay after he was accused of beating his girlfriend's 3-year-old child unconscious.

The manhunt continues for a homicide suspect who escaped custody at George Washington Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Police say 30-year-old Christopher Haynes was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 in the area of the hospital in the 900 block of 23rd Street.

Haynes was arrested Wednesday morning in Virginia in connection to a deadly double shooting that happened last month in the District. He was accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Brent Hayward on Aug. 12 along Kenilworth Avenue. A warrant for his arrest was issued and he was taken into custody in Manassas.

Later that afternoon while he was being transported to D.C. to be processed, he complained of ankle pain and was taken to George Washington Hospital. That’s when he made his escape.

Authorities released new video of the suspect j umping into someone’s backyard Thursday.

Haynes is described as a 30-year-old Black male, 6’0" in height, weighing approximately 205 lbs with a medium brown complexion. He has black hair and brown eyes with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a Washington Nationals tattoo on his neck. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, and white socks with black handcuffs hanging from his right wrist.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to his arrest.

Detectives have used DNA evidence to arrest a suspect in a rape from 23 years ago.

At 1:55 a.m. on July 26, 2000, two people walking on Montgomery Village Avenue were stopped by a man with a handgun. The suspect allegedly robbed them and raped one of the victims, police say.

A DNA profile was extracted from evidence from the crime scene, which was matched to 47-year-old James Lorenzo Greene.

Green was arrested on September 6 and charged with first-degree rape, armed robbery, and first-degree assault.

A father is outraged after his son — who has special needs — was attacked at a Montgomery County public school.

Video of the beating is all over social media.

The father of the teenager seen in the viral video is furious. He told FOX 5 that at least two students planned this attack.

"I’m obviously distraught, especially after seeing the video, or videos that have been, I guess leaked or put on social media," he said. "It hurts to see your child hit numerous times by a bully."

MCPS says they're aware of the video, and they are currently investigating. The victim's father says he would like for the students who did this to his son to be held accountable for their actions.

Despite what happened, he says he’s thankful that the teachers in Quince Orchard's Asperger's program immediately called to let him know what happened.

Authorities have arrested and charged five teens they say were involved in a violent brawl after a Sept. 1 football game between Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and Walter Johnson High School.

Officials say 16-year-old Kharon Crosby of Bethesda , is facing charges as an adult, including armed robbery and second-degree assault. Two other teenagers, ages 15 and 16, have been charged as juveniles with robbery and second-degree assault offenses. Two 15-year-olds are facing first-degree assault charges.

Investigators say the accused allegedly assaulted and robbed other teenage victims following the game. A male victim, along with a parent, reported the attacks to police the night of the incident. More juveniles came forward over the weekend reporting that they were also assaulted.

Police said the five teenagers all knew each other. The Friday night fight prompted Montgomery County Public Schools, in partnership with police, to implement safety protocols at football games.

Officials say the case remains an active and ongoing investigation, and more arrests are expected to be made. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-773-6710.

The funeral for Mariame Sylla was held Friday afternoon at the Diyanet Center of America Mosque in Lanham.

The beloved Greenbelt teacher went missing back in July from Schrom Hills Park after her son told authorities she left home to take one of her usual walks.

After a month-long search, Sylla's body was found on Aug. 1 in the 7300 block of Old Alexander Ferry Road in Clinton.

Prince George's County police have charged Harold Landon III with Sylla's murder. Investigators do not believe the two knew each other beforehand.

Sylla was a teacher at Dora Kennedy French Immersion School where she taught second-graders for several years.

Landon is expected back in court Monday for a bond hearing.