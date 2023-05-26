Police connect man to February murder using DNA testing

Police have made an arrest in a February murder using DNA testing.

On February 4, officers responded to the 3300 block of Curtis Drive in Suitland, MD, to find 38-year-old Andra Sweeper unresponsive in an apartment suffering from trauma. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Friday, police arrested 33-year-old Rickey Redd of Oxon Hill. DNA testing on items in the victim's apartment linked Redd to the murder, according to police.

Police say Sweeper and Redd met online and agreed to meet at Sweeper's apartment where the murder occurred.

Redd is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. He is being held without bond.