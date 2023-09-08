Expand / Collapse search

Graphic video appears to show a Quince Orchard High School student being attacked

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

Student fight at Quince Orchard High School under investigation

FOX 5 has received another shocking video of a fight between students. We want to warn you, this video could be difficult to watch It reportedly took place at Quince Orchard High School. FOX 5 was told the victim in this video has special needs. MCPS says they are aware of the video, and are currently investigating.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A video that is making its rounds on social media captures a student being violently attacked by another student at Quince Orchard High School in Montgomery County.

FOX 5 has learned that the student has special needs. 

This incident comes a week after the violent brawl after a football game between Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and Walter Johnson High School.

MCPS Office of Communications Director Christopher Cram shared this statement on the matter.

Featured

5 teens arrested in connection with violent brawl after high school football game in Bethesda
article

5 teens arrested in connection with violent brawl after high school football game in Bethesda

Authorities have arrested and charged five teens they say were involved in a violent brawl after a football game between Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and Walter Johnson High School.

"These matters are always taken very seriously as safety is paramount in every school. The MCPS Student Code of Conduct identifies fighting as prohibited and following an investigation, discipline may be applied. Student privacy law does not allow the district to identify any specific disciplinary action."

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.