5 teens arrested in connection with violent brawl after high school football game in Bethesda

Authorities have arrested and charged five teens they say were involved in a violent brawl after a football game between Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and Walter Johnson High School.

Police say the violence happened outside the Bethesda Metro station Friday, September 1 following a game between the schools.

Officials say 16-year-old Kharon Crosby of Bethesda, is facing charges as an adult, including armed robbery and second-degree assault. Two other teenagers, ages 15 and 16, have been charged as juveniles with robbery and second-degree assault offenses. Two 15-year-olds are facing first-degree-assault charges.

Investigators say the accused allegedly assaulted and robbed other teenage victims following the game. A male victim, along with a parent, reported the attacks to police the night of the incident. More juveniles came forward over the weekend reporting that they were also assaulted.

In the coming weeks, students can expect to see Montgomery County police officers in specific areas of concern, such as hot spots where students may gather after games.

After cell phone video of the fights went viral when it was posted to social media, detectives were able to work with school officials to identify the suspects.

Officials say the case remains an active and ongoing investigation, and more arrests are expected to be made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-773-6710.