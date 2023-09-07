PG County man arrested in decades-old rape case after DNA match, police say

Detectives have used DNA evidence to arrest a suspect in a rape from 23 years ago.

At 1:55 a.m. on July 26, 2000, two people walking on Montgomery Village Avenue were stopped by a man with a handgun. The suspect allegedly robbed them and raped one of the victims, police say.

A DNA profile was extracted from evidence from the crime scene, which was matched to 47-year-old James Lorenzo Greene.

Green was arrested on September 6 and charged with first-degree rape, armed robbery, and first-degree assault.