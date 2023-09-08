Expand / Collapse search

Funeral held for beloved Greenbelt teacher

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Prince George's County
FOX 5 DC

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - The funeral for Mariame Sylla was held Friday afternoon at the Diyanet Center of America Mosque in Lanham. 

The beloved Greenbelt teacher went missing back in July from Schrom Hills Park after her son told authorities she left home to take one of her usual walks.

After a month-long search, Sylla's body was found on Aug. 1 in the 7300 block of Old Alexander Ferry Road in Clinton.

Prince George's County police have charged Harold Landon III with Sylla's murder. Investigators do not believe the two knew each other beforehand.

Sylla was a teacher at Dora Kennedy French Immersion School where she taught second-graders for several years. 

Landon is expected back in court Monday for a bond hearing.