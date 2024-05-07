Judge removed from Prince George’s County bench for misconduct

A Prince George’s County circuit judge has been removed from the bench for misconduct.

The Maryland Supreme Court relieved April Ademiluyi of her duties Monday for allegedly refusing training, showing bias toward criminal defendants, and antagonizing staff and colleagues.

Ademiluyi is also facing charges from the Commission on Judicial Disabilities for harassment against a judicial colleague.

In January, Ademiluyi sued her fellow judges along with former Chief Judge Sheila Tillerson Adams, claiming that they were conspiring against her.

She amended her federal lawsuit at the time, accusing her colleagues of forging her signature on a court order.

She also accused a fellow judge of conspiring to sabotage her after she rejected his sexual advances, but she did not provide any details or evidence that the incident occurred in the suit.