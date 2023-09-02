Viral video pictures brawl involving Walter Johnson and Bethesda Chevy Chase High School students

A viral video on social media pictures a brawl involving Walter Johnson and Bethesda Chevy Chase High School students following a football game in Montgomery County.

According to authorities, a male student from Walter Johnson and a parent went to the Montgomery County Police Department at approximately 10 p.m. Friday night and filed a report stating he was assaulted and had his shoes stolen.

There are more juveniles coming forward today reporting that they were also assaulted. Authorities say they did not learn about the video in question until Saturday morning and are working to review all service calls from Friday night.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.

Walter Johnson High School sent a letter to parents that can be viewed below:

Dear Members of the Walter Johnson High School and Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School Communities,



This is a joint message from the principals of Walter Johnson High School and Bethesda-Chevy Chase High Schools.



Last night, Friday, September 1, B-CC hosted Walter Johnson for our first football game of the fall season. The game went well and was an exciting match. Our fans and attendees were great and everyone seemed to have a fun evening. The safety plans jointly made by both schools worked well on campus and all of the fans left school grounds safely.



Unfortunately, after the game there was a large gathering at the Bethesda Metro Station by many B-CC and Walter Johnson students. This gathering turned into fighting, which then resulted in some serious student injuries. This is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.



There is also a mention on social media that a student may have been in possession of a weapon; this has not been confirmed and remains a part of the investigation.



The Montgomery County Police Department was engaged immediately and responded. They are currently investigating this incident as are the school administrators. These behaviors by students are dangerous, illegal and completely inappropriate. As individual students from both schools are identified appropriate disciplinary action, in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct, will be assigned



We will be sending more information out to our communities as the administrations from both schools work collaboratively with MCPS security, MCPS athletics and the Montgomery County police to complete the investigation and to help repair the harm that has been done. Together we must help our students understand how such disruptive actions impact our community.



We appreciate the support from our parents and guardians in helping us emphasize to students that their safety is always our priority, and that they play a critical role keeping our school events safe and fun for everyone.



Sincerely,

Shelton Mooney

Principal, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School

Jennifer Baker

Principal, Walter Johnson High School