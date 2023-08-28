DMV Crime Watch: 5-year-old taken in stolen car, suspect with parrots robs man, 3 teens killed over weekend

FOX 5 is keeping an eye on crime in your community. Here's a look at some of the most notable stories from across the DMV this week.

A 12-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Southeast . The victim spoke to FOX 5 for the first time after D.C. police arrested the suspect.

She says parked her car, took off her seatbelt, and got out to go to a restaurant near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and U Street on Sunday. That’s when the 12-year-old tried to carjack her with a gun.

The woman refused to hand over her keys, and says the boy got startled and ran away. Police him soon after, and arrested him. Detectives confirmed with FOX 5 they found a gun on him. He has been charged with armed carjacking and carrying a pistol without a license.

A young boy sitting in the back seat of his mom's Mercedes went for a frightening ride Tuesday when police say a thief hopped in the vehicle and drove off.

Around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, detectives said a mother left her child inside her white Mercedes GLC while it was still running outside the CVS on Watkins Park Drive in Upper Marlboro .

A thief nearby then stole the SUV with the 5-year-old boy inside. Less than 30 minutes later, the suspect dropped the child off unharmed, police said.

Prince George’s County police are still looking for the suspect responsible. Police have not disclosed a description at this time.

Authorities say two people were killed in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Wednesday in Prince George's County.

The fiery crash was reported just after 2:30 a.m. near Landover Road and 63rd Place in the Cheverly area.

Police say an unidentified driver in a Kia was heading northbound on Landover Road when they collided with a Toyota Camry that was trying to turn left onto southbound Landover Road. The Kia and the Camry both caught fire. The driver of the Kia ran from the crash scene.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators say the Kia had been stolen from a home in Upper Marlboro in the hours prior to the crash. Police are continuing to search for the suspect(s). Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Police are working to identify a man accused of robbing a store with some interesting companions: three parrots.

According to Fairfax County police, around 8 a.m. on Aug. 22, the suspect pulled a knife near the McDonald’s in the Seven Corners area at 6165 Arlington Blvd. and took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 28 and 32 years old with tattoos. He left the area in a blue Ford SUV.

Anyone with information

An 18-year-old is dead following a shooting in Northwest near U street.

Metropolitan Police arrived in the area of the 2000 block of 10th Street, Northwest around 4:06 a.m. Saturday where they found the shooting victim.

He has been identified as Keni Edwards of Southeast, D.C. Edwards was transported to a local hospital, where despite all lifesaving efforts, he succumbed to his injuries. Police say a second adult male was located suffering from a graze wound. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services treated the victim on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

A 16-year-old girl is facing a second-degree murder charge after police say she stabbed another girl to death.

Metropolitan Police officers responded to an area hospital at 2:10 a.m. where a 17-year-old girl had shown up with several stab wounds. Despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to her injuries.

Following an investigation, detectives determined that a 16-year-old girl from Waldorf, Md., was the suspect in the stabbing that killed 17-year-old Naima Liggon, also of Waldorf.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed. At the time of her arrest, the suspect was found to be in possession of a knife.