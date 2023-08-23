'Bird bandit': Suspect accompanied by 3 parrots robs man at knifepoint in Fairfax Co.

Police are working to identify a man accused of robbing a store with some interesting companions: three parrots.

According to Fairfax County police, around 8 a.m. on Aug. 22, the suspect walked into a McDonald’s at 6165 Arlington Blvd. in the Seven Corners area. He pulled a knife on a man in the restaurant and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 28 and 32 years old with tattoos.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from a nearby business that showed the suspect wearing a black cowboy hat with two parrots on top, a patterned shirt and a third parrot on his shoulder.

The suspect left the area in a blue Ford SUV.