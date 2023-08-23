2 killed in deadly hit-and-run crash in Prince George’s County

Authorities say two people were killed in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Wednesday in Prince George's County.

The crash was reported just after 2:30 a.m. near Landover Road and 63rd Place in the Cheverly area.

Police say the driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were pronounced dead on scene. Officers say the driver of the second vehicle did not remain on scene.

The eastbound lanes of Landover Road at 62nd Place are closed.

Investigators are attempting to determine the cause of the collision. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.