16-year-old girl charged after stabbing 17-year-old to death, DC police say

A 16-year-old girl is facing a second-degree murder charge after police say she stabbed another girl to death.

Metropolitan Police officers responded to an area hospital at 2:10 a.m. where a 17-year-old girl had shown up with several stab wounds.

Despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to her injuries.

Following an investigation, detectives determined that a 16-year-old girl from Waldorf, Md., was the suspect in the stabbing that killed 17-year-old Naima Liggon, also of Waldorf.

They believe the stabbing occurred both inside and outside of an establishment in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in a privately owned vehicle.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed. At the time of her arrest, the suspect was found to be in possession of a knife.