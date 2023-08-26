Teen homicide victim dies in morning shooting near U Street

An 18-year-old is dead following a shooting in Northwest near U street.

Metropolitan Police arrived to the area of 2000 block of 10th Street, Northwest around 4:06 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim.

The victim has been identified as Keni Edwards of Southeast, D.C. Edwards was transported to a local hospital, where despite all lifesaving efforts, he succumbed to his injuries. Police say a second adult male was located suffering from a graze wound. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services treated the victim on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.