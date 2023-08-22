Thief steals Mercedes with 5-year-old inside, drops off kid unharmed in Bowie

A young child sitting in the back seat of his mom's Mercedes went for a frightening ride Tuesday when police say a thief hopped in the vehicle and drove off.

Luckily, that 5-year-old was reunited with their parents in the Lake Arbor Village Shopping Center.

However, Prince George’s County police are still looking for the suspect responsible.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Around 6:15 Tuesday evening, detectives said a mother left her child inside her white Mercedes GLC while it was still running outside the CVS on Watkins Park Drive in Upper Marlboro.

A thief then stole the SUV with the young kid inside.

Less than 30 minutes later, the suspect dropped the child off unharmed.

SkyFox was over the scene capturing the police presence in front of Levi’s Restaurant where officers reunited the child with their parents.

Roxanne Galloway has lived in Prince George’s County for more than 20 years and says this situation is alarming and scary to hear.

"I am just totally mind blown," she told FOX 5. "I’ve lived in this area for over 20 years and I never have heard of any story like that happening to anyone in this neighborhood."

Prince George’s County Police Spokesman Brian Fisher sent FOX 5 a statement that reads: "Prince George’s County police are urging parents, grandparents, friends, never leave a child in a car unattended even if you believe you’ll only be a couple minutes."

Police have not disclosed a description of the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.