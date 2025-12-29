22-year-old man charged with killing his mother inside Laurel home
LAUREL, Md. - A 22-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge after police say he killed his mother inside their home in Laurel late Saturday night.
What we know:
The Prince George’s County Police Department says officers responded around 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 27, to the 8100 block of Gorman Avenue in an unincorporated section of Laurel for a welfare check.
Inside the home, officers found a woman suffering from trauma. Despite life-saving efforts, police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators identified the victim as 44-year-old Maria Hernandez-Gonzalez.
Police say the suspect, 22-year-old Fredy Grijalva-Hernandez of Laurel, was located at the scene and taken into custody without incident.
Investigation details
According to a preliminary investigation, police believe the suspect killed his mother during a dispute.
Grijalva-Hernandez has been charged with first-degree murder and related offenses. Police say he remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.
What's next:
The investigation is being handled by the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 301-516-2512. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), using the P3 Tips app, or visiting pgcrimesolvers.com. Please reference case number 25-0071591.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Prince George’s County Police Department.