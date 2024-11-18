Brothers attacked by bike riders in DC; teacher indicted on drug charges; 12 students charged in hate crime

FOX 5 is keeping an eye on crime in your community. Here's a look at some of the most notable stories from across the DMV this week.

Authorities say two brothers were shot and bitten by armed suspects who were on rideshares bikes in northwest Washington over the weekend.

Police say the incident happened Sunday night near 16th and Lamont Streets where the brothers were picking up one of their daughters from daycare.

Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a gas station near Tysons Corner Center at gunpoint last month.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who they say entered the Exxon station on the 2000 block of Chain Bridge Road on October 25 at around 5:15 p.m.

According to the employee, the suspect demanded money while the gas station’s owner stood nearby. After seizing cash from the register, the suspect exited through the front door and fled in a waiting car, leaving the owner and employee in shock.

A Montgomery County first-grade teacher is facing federal drug charges after being accused of selling fentanyl that caused a fatal overdose earlier this year.

Sarah Katherine Magid, 34, who taught at Charles Drew Elementary School, was indicted on charges of distributing fentanyl and other controlled substances. According to a 15-page federal indictment, Magid allegedly sold drugs during school hours and on school property.

If convicted, Magid faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a maximum of life behind bars.

D.C. police have arrested two teen boys in connection with a brutal attack and robbery that left a well-known DJ dead.

At a press conference Friday, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested on Thursday in connection with the death of Bryan Smith. Police said they are also suspects in three connected robbery offenses that happened the same day.

Smith was found severely injured and unconscious in the 500 block of T Street. He was robbed of his phone, his wallet, and his credit cards. He died at the hospital a little over a week later.

A wave of emotion swept across the Salisbury University campus Monday as dozens gathered for a unity walk and vigil following a violent attack that has left the community shaken.

The rally was organized in response to the arrest of 12 students charged with committing a hate crime after allegedly beating a man because of his sexual orientation.

The incident, which occurred on Oct. 15, has caused significant distress, especially among the LGBTQ+ community at the university.