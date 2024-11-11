Brothers bitten, shot by armed suspects on rideshare bikes in DC: police

Authorities say two brothers were shot and bitten by armed suspects who were on rideshares bikes in northwest Washington over the weekend.

Police say the incident happened Sunday night near 16th and Lamont Streets where the brothers were picking up one of their daughters from daycare.

The victims told police that two suspects on rideshare bikes approached them and demanded money. When they refused, the suspects assaulted the brothers and took a backpack full of documents belonging to one of them.

The brother told officers that one of the suspects attempted to fire a handgun at them during the assault, but the weapon jammed. The brothers ran to the front of a nearby library where the gunman again attempted to fire, this time striking one of the brothers. Police say the second suspect bite the other brother’s arm during the assault. Both suspects then fled on foot.

Police say an Uber driver saw the injured brothers and transported them to the hospital. The stolen backpack was Champion brand and black in color. It contained identification documents, according to the police report.

The incident remains under investigation.