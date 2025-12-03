Silver Spring apartment unit condemned for rat outbreak

The Brief A unit at Arrive Silver Spring was declared unsafe after the tenant’s TikTok video went viral. An inspector found rodent activity and labeled the unit uninhabitable and offer relocation assistance through the Office of Landlord-Tenant Affairs. The Office of Landlord-Tenant Affairs is offering relocation assistance to those affected.



Montgomery County's Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) deemed a unit at Arrive Silver Spring unsafe for occupancy after the tenant shared clips of rats running around her apartment that gained popularity on social media.

TikTok user @ethiopianshawty posted that officials declared her space uninhabitable in an updated video.

A DHCA inspector visited the property on Nov. 18 and determined that significant rodent activity was present. DGCA's Office of Landlord-Tenant Affairs is providing relocation assistance to those affected.

While some adjacent units were also assessed and clear of rats, DHCA is continuing to investigate and monitor the property.