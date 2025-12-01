DC, Maryland, Virginia winter weather: School delays announced or Tuesday
WASHINGTON - A mix of snow and rain is likely overnight Monday into Tuesday morning across much of the Washington, D.C., region as several days of wintry weather are possible this week.
The incoming winter weather has already prompted some school districts to announce delays for Tuesday morning. Check below for details on your schools:
- Berkeley County Public Schools - Delayed 2 hours
- Clarke County Public Schools - Delayed 2 hours
- Culpeper County Public Schools - 2 hour delayed arrival
- Fauquier County Schools - Delayed 2 hours
- Frederick County VA Public Schools - 2 hour delayed arrival
- Loudoun County Public Schools - 2 hour delayed arrival
- Matthew's Center for Visual Learning - 2 hour delayed arrival
- Shenandoah County Public Schools VA - Delayed 2 hours
- Warren County Schools - Delayed 2 hours
- Winchester Public Schools - Delayed 2 hours