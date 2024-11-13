Police turn to community for leads on Tysons Exxon robbery suspect

Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a gas station near Tysons Corner Center at gunpoint last month.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who they say entered the Exxon station on the 2000 block of Chain Bridge Road on October 25 at around 5:15 p.m.

Surveillance photo via Fairfax County Police Department

The man, wearing white shoes, gray pants, a black hoodie, and an olive-colored jacket, reportedly approached the employee, brandished a gun, and went behind the cash register.

According to the employee, the suspect demanded money while the gas station’s owner stood nearby. After seizing cash from the register, the suspect exited through the front door and fled in a waiting car, leaving the owner and employee in shock.

Photo of getaway car via Fairfax County Police Department

Local residents expressed concern over the incident.

"It’s sad, and it’s surprising," said Doug Walls, who lives in the area. "Living in the area, it kind of makes you feel concerned because if it can happen here, it can happen anywhere."

David Masters, another Northern Virginia resident, said he was also shocked.

"I live right down the road here, and this is one of the safest areas I’ve lived in. It’s pretty surprising, and it’s not something I like to hear," he said.

Fairfax County Police urge anyone who may recognize the suspect or have additional information to contact them directly. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.