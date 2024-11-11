Dozens gather at Salisbury University in response to alleged hate crime

A wave of emotion swept across the Salisbury University campus Monday as dozens gathered for a unity walk and vigil following a violent attack that has left the community shaken.

The rally was organized in response to the arrest of 12 students charged with committing a hate crime after allegedly beating a man because of his sexual orientation.

The incident, which occurred on Oct. 15, has caused significant distress, especially among the LGBTQ+ community at the university.

Students, faculty, and community leaders gathered at the university's main plaza on Monday. The vigil and walk, which encircled the university’s campus, were a display of unity and resilience. Speakers included university President Dr. Carolyn Ringer Lepre, faculty members, and local advocates, who emphasized the importance of healing, inclusivity, and standing up against hate.

"We've witnessed divisive actions, hurtful, violent actions, that aim to undermine the sense of belonging that we are working so hard to build here," said Dr. Carolyn Ringer Lepre, President of Salisbury University.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Organizers say Monday’s vigil was a time for reflection, healing, and bringing about change to a school that will not tolerate hate.

The charges stem from an alleged attack involving 12 Salisbury University students who have been accused of beating a man not affiliated with the university.

Featured article

According to police, the assault took place after one of the suspects lured the victim to an apartment through a gay dating app.

Once there, the group reportedly used derogatory language and physically assaulted the victim, leaving him with bruising and a broken rib. The victim sought medical attention for his injuries, which were significant but not life-threatening. Police say they have video evidence of the incident.

The 12 suspects, several of whom are from local areas including Crofton, Elkridge, and Olney, have been arrested and charged with hate crimes.

The alleged hate crime has left many in the LGBTQ+ community feeling deeply hurt and anxious.

Mark DeLancey, the executive director of PFLAG Salisbury, an advocacy group for LGBTQ+ individuals, expressed his outrage and concern following the incident.

"When I first heard about this incident over a week ago, my feeling was outrage, hurt, and contempt. I don’t understand how in this day and age we can be so nasty to one another as human beings," DeLancey said.

"I really feel right now the biggest obstacle to overcome, is that this is a slap in the face to the LGBTQ community. This is something that just hits a very raw nerve. It creates fear, it creates anxiety, it creates feelings of not feeling worthy. So it really hits the core of an individual and who they’re trying to be, when all they’re trying to do is exist," he said.

DeLancey says that Pflag will be available to offer resources and support to any student.

"They may need some time to cope with this, they may need some time to get through it. I think each individual is going to have to figure out what that looks like, along with their support group, whether that’s faculty, family members, coworkers. It’s gonna be a long road to get through something like this," he added.

The university has since taken action.

Dr. Lepre confirmed that the students involved have been placed on suspension, meaning they are restricted from campus and unable to participate in academic coursework.

Additionally, some of the students are members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, which has also been suspended.

Also Dr. Lepre announced plans to form a dedicated task force focused on LGBTQ+ inclusivity at Salisbury University. This initiative aims to foster a safer, more welcoming environment for all students.