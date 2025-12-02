Lawsuit filed by family of 3 year old Maryland girl killed in police involved crash

The family of Zoey Harrison, a 3‑year‑old girl killed in a police‑involved crash after an attempted traffic stop in Prince George’s County, has filed a lawsuit.

What we know:

The crash happened March 7, 2025, when investigators say a suspect in an SUV fled District Heights police and struck the car driven by Zoey’s mother, Tanishia.

The SUV’s driver was taken into custody. Occupants of other vehicles sustained minor injuries.

According to Morgan & Morgan, which is representing the family, responding officers allegedly removed Zoey from her car seat and placed her on the hood of a police vehicle, worsening her injuries.

Medics took Tanishia and Zoey to the hospital, where the child was later pronounced dead.

Zoey’s Law

Prince George’s County recently passed Zoey’s Law, restricting when police can initiate car chases.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division continues to investigate the crash.

"The Harrison family has been shattered by this tragedy. Zoey was a vibrant girl full of potential and deeply loved by her family," the law firm said in a statement. "Her young life was needlessly cut short because of the alleged negligence of others. This girl should still be alive. We are committed to holding all entities that contributed to this tragedy accountable and will stop at nothing to seek justice for our client."

