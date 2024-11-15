DC police arrest 14-year-old, 16-year-old in connection with robbery that left DJ dead

D.C. police have arrested two teens in connection with a brutal attack and robbery that left a well-known DJ dead.

At a press conference Friday, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested on Thursday in connection with the death of Bryan Smith. He died after spending more than a week in a coma.

READ MORE: Family of beloved DJ speaks out after robbery leaves him in coma

Officials say they believe the suspects attacked and robbed Smith as he walked home after his shift early in the morning of October 27.

Bryan Smith

Smith was found severely injured and unconscious in the 500 block of T Street. He was robbed of his phone, his wallet, and his credit cards. He died at the hospital a little over a week later.

READ MORE: Beloved DC DJ dead following brutal attack in Shaw: police

Shortly after the attack on Smith, police say the suspects assaulted and attempted to rob others in the 1900 block of 14th Street. Investigators say the teens robbed a person in the 1800 block of Vermont Avenue and attacked another person in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

This is a developing story. The investigation is continuing.