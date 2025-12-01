Beauty influencer found dead in suitcase in forest after ex-boyfriend allegedly confesses: reports

article

Beauty influencer Stefanie Pieper was reportedly found dead after her body was discovered inside a suitcase in a Slovene forest, following an alleged confession from her ex-boyfriend.

The 31-year-old Austrian influencer – known for her makeup, fashion and singing content on social media – went missing after returning home from a Christmas party last Sunday, Nov. 23, according to Styrian State Police.

Pieper's ex-boyfriend allegedly admitted to strangling her, hiding her body in a suitcase and burying it in the forest. He later led authorities to her body, according to Kronen Zeitung , a major Austrian newspaper.

Following the Christmas party, Pieper reportedly messaged a friend saying she had arrived home safely, but soon sent another message saying she thought someone was in her stairwell. Her neighbors also said they heard arguing and allegedly saw Pieper's ex-boyfriend in the building, People Magazine reported, citing local outlets including Oe24, 20 Minuten and Kleine Zeitung .

When relatives and coworkers were unable to reach Pieper, and she failed to show up for work, they reported her missing, police said.

The influencer's 31-year-old ex-boyfriend was subsequently arrested in Slovenia after he was found near his burning car, with investigators noting they were unable to contact him.

"The man is believed to have traveled to Slovenia several times in his car. He could not be contacted by the investigating police ," Styrian State Police said in a statement. "On Monday evening, November 24, 2025, the Slovenian police reported that a car had caught fire in the parking lot of a casino near the border. This was the 31-year-old man's car."

Pieper's ex-boyfriend was extradited to Austria and during questioning, he reportedly agreed to cooperate with authorities, according to Kronen Zeitung.

The Styrian State Police confirmed that two male relatives of the suspect have also been arrested in connection with the case.

Styrian State Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.