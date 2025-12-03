Pentagon confirms all National Guard members in DC will now be armed following deadly shooting

The Brief The Trump administration has authorized all National Guard members in D.C. to carry weapons. It comes after two National Guardsmen were shot in the District – one fatally. The suspect accused of shooting the two federal agents has pleaded not guilty.



The Pentagon says all National Guard agents continuing to patrol D.C. will now be armed.

It comes after two guard members were shot, one fatally.

The backstory:

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the man accused of shooting two National Guard members last Wednesday, has pleaded not guilty to assault and murder charges.

Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom died a day later, on Thanksgiving, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe remains in the hospital.

Lakanwal appeared in front of a judge virtually from his hospital bed, pleading not guilty on all four charges – two counts of assault, one firearm charge and first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of specialist Sarah Beckstrom right here on the corner of I and 17th Streets.

"We are pursuing everything," U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro said. "There is nothing off the table right now."

Pirro says 29-year-old Lakanwal could face additional charges in federal court as her office continues to investigate the ambush-style shooting of the West Virginia National Guard members.

New evidence released:

Guarded by officers at a local hospital, Lakanwal pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

In new surveillance photos found in court documents, Lakanwal is seen standing by the Farragut West Metro entrance moments before the shooting.

In the next photo, it appears that the suspect approaches a group of National Guard members circled in blue.

Witnesses say that’s when "gunfire erupted," striking 20-year-old Beckstrom and 24-year-old Wolfe.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say a major with the National Guard who was nearby shot Lakanwal with his service weapon as the suspect was trying reload his gun.

Secret Service officers responding to the shooting helped apprehend the suspect after the shooting.

According to the documents, both Beckstrom, who passed, and Wolfe were shot in the head.

"We have one young man who is fighting for his life. He’s fighting very hard," President Donald Trump said.

What's next:

At a press briefing on Tuesday, the Pentagon announced changes following this tragic shooting.

"I can confirm that everybody in D.C. is now armed, and a lot of our D.C. National Guardsmen are now doing joint patrol, with members of the police department here in D.C.," Pentagon press secretary Kigsley Wilson said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office added that Lakanwal allegedly traveled from Washington state to D.C. the same day to carry out this attack.

This is an individual about whom we don’t know a lot, but we will trust me, before it’s over," Pirro said.

Lakanwal will remain in the hospital until he is well enough to be transferred to jail, where he will be held without bond.

His next court date is on Jan.14.