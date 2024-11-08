Twelve Salisbury University students arrested in alleged hate crime assault

Twelve Salisbury University students have been arrested in connection with an October assault on a man at an off-campus apartment complex. Police say the assault was motivated by the victim's sexual orientation.

The Salisbury Police Department was initially contacted on Oct. 31 by Salisbury University police regarding an assault involving multiple young men. Witnesses provided police with cellphone video of the incident, which allegedly occurred on Oct. 15 at a University Terrace apartment.

According to detectives, the suspects lured the victim to the apartment through a social media invitation, under false pretenses. Upon his arrival, he was reportedly forced into a chair in the middle of the living room, surrounded by several men who kicked, punched, and spat on him, calling him derogatory names.

The victim attempted to escape but was repeatedly thrown to the floor. He later sought medical attention and was diagnosed with bruising across his body and a broken rib.

On Nov. 7, the Salisbury Police Department announced it had arrested seven Salisbury University students for the assault. They have been identified as Ryder Baker, Bennan Aird, Riley Brister, Cruz Cespedes, Dylan Earp, Elijah Johnson, and Zachary Leinemann.

Five additional suspects — Cameron Guy, Jacob Howard, Eric Sinclair, Patrick Gutierrez, and Dylan Pietuszka — were taken into custody soon after, bringing the total to twelve. Each has been charged with first-degree assault, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment, and related hate crime offenses.

In response, Salisbury University President Carolyn R. Lepre expressed her shock and sadness.

"The thought of SU students perpetrating crimes of such a disturbing nature is truly horrifying," she said in a message to the campus. "Acts of violence toward LGBTQ+ and Ally communities are not only destructive but at odds with the principles of community, respect, and belonging that bind us together as a university."

Following the arrests, the university has placed the students on suspension, barring them from campus and online coursework, in accordance with Salisbury’s Code of Community Standards. The fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon has also been suspended under the university's Code of Student Organization Standards.

President Lepre announced plans for a task force to address LGBTQ+ inclusiveness on campus and urged the community to support one another.