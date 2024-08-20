Maryland first-grade teacher arrested in connection with fentanyl-related death

A first-grade teacher in Montgomery County has been arrested in connection with a fentanyl-related death in D.C.

The Montgomery County Department of Police and Special Agents executed a search and seizure warrant at the Burtonsville home of Sarah Katherine Magdi, a Montgomery County Public Schools first-grade teacher, on Monday, August 19.

Magid was taken into custody without incident, on the strength of an arrest warrant for violations of Maryland’s controlled dangerous substance statutes. According to police, the investigation leading to Magid’s arrest stems from the March 2024 death of an adult male in D.C. An autopsy later revealed that the cause of death was fentanyl toxicity.

Officials later learned that the victim was in Montgomery County in the days leading up to his death. During the investigation, it was discovered that a person named "Sarah" had been in contact with the victim.

Officials identified "Sarah" as Sarah Magid. A search and seizure warrant for Magid's home, as well as an arrest warrant was obtained. Magid was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where she awaits a bond hearing.

