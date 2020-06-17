FOX 5 presents the ‘Race to Equality’ series
Injustice is sparking outrage across the country – and a call for change.
Race to Equality
FOX 5 recognizes that it's time for change - and we want to hear from you.
Hours after Aunt Jemima change announced, Uncle Ben's rice says it will 'evolve' brand
The re-branding comes amid renewed calls for racial equality in America.
Motion to save All Black Lives Matter mural in Hollywood
Los Angeles Councilman Mitch O'Farrell will introduce a motion Wednesday calling for the installation of a permanent memorial commemorating Sunday's massive All Black Lives Matter march through Hollywood.
Netflix CEO to donate $120M to historically black colleges
The couple is giving $40 million to each of three institutions: the United Negro College Fund, Spelman College and Morehouse College. The organizations said it is the largest individual gift in support of student scholarships at HBCUs.
Race to Equality
FOX 5 recognizes that it's time for change - and we want to hear from you.