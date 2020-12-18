DC church re-hangs Black Lives Matter banner destroyed during protest clashes

Taunted by an act of racism last weekend, a D.C. church community came together in defiance on Friday to re-hang a Black Lives Matter banner.

During clashes between pro-Trump protesters and their opponents, members of the so-called "Proud Boys" group pulled down and destroyed a Black Lives Matter banner that had been hanging in front of a renowned United Methodist Church in Northwest D.C

"We are committed to continuing our stand for social justice and for racial justice," Bishop LeTrelle Easterling said during the event.

For the people gathered outside Asbury United Methodist Church at 11th and K streets.

The ceremony serves as an opportunity to proclaim once again that, indeed, Black Lives Matter.

"And that banner was removed by tresspassers – that banner was removed by domestic terrorists. That banner was removed by those who profit in hate. And they employ the historic act of using fire to intimidate and terrorize black and brown people into silence. Well we are here because we will not be silenced," Easterling said.

The metal sign post in front of the 180-year-old church that was once part of the underground railroad has stood bare for the past week.

"To any hate-filled organization who think that they can deter and intimidate the Black Lives Matter movement... just as our fore-parents kept pressing for equity and justice we stay the course," Rev. George Gilbert said.

"Our city is a city of love, inclusion, and diversity," Rev. Thomas Bowen said.

"This hatred we know is real. It's highlighted over and over and over again. It's not just an expression of free speech but it's an actual attack," Rev. Erica Robinson-Johnson said.

Those gathered witnessed the blessing of a new banner – which the leaders of the Asbury United Methodist Church pray will become a new beacon of hope and love for years to come.

