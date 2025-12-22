DC father arrested, charged after toddler drowned in hot tub during Florida trip

The Brief A D.C. father was arrested after his toddler drowned in a Florida hot tub. He told police he fell asleep while holding her in the water. He faces child‑neglect and manslaughter charges.



A D.C. father has been arrested and charged after his 20‑month‑old daughter drowned in a hot tub during a family trip to Florida.

What we know:

Reynard Tyrone Hough, 33, told authorities he fell asleep around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 13 while holding his daughter in the hot tub at an Airbnb on Nice Court in Kissimmee.

He called for help after waking to find her unresponsive. The child was taken to AdventHealth Celebration, where she was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Hough was arrested and charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm and aggravated manslaughter of a child.

He remains in custody at the Osceola County Jail. The investigation into the girl’s death is ongoing.

Reynard Tyrone Hough (Osceola County Sheriff’s Office)