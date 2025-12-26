Prince William County man arrested, accused of producing child porn
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Police in Prince William County arrested a man on charges of producing child porn this week.
Task force bust
What we know:
Bryan Barahona-Peraza was arrested on Dec. 23 at a home on Benton Lake Road in Bristow, as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force operation.
Officers found Barahona-Peraza in the home and arrested him without incident.
According to investigators, Barahona-Peraza was soliciting underage minors online for "inappropriate acts."
Barahona-Peraza has been charged with multiple child pornography-related charges.
What's next:
A court date has not yet been set. Barahona-Peraza is being held without bail.
Officials are still investigating the case, and asked anyone with information to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000.
