BWI Airport security reopens after unattended bag ruled no threat

By
Published  December 26, 2025 4:04pm EST
Baltimore-Washington International Airport
FOX 5 DC
The Brief

    • A police investigation at BWI Airport in Baltimore shut down parts of the airport for several minutes.
    • Police were investigating an unattended bag.

BALTIMORE - A police investigation at BWI Airport in Baltimore shut down parts of the airport for several minutes.

Investigation at BWI

What we know:

The investigation was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to officials, police were investigating an unattended bag.

The airport announced on social media that the D/E security checkpoints and the inbound terminal road had been closed because of the investigation. 

Shortly after 4 p.m., the airport reported that the investigation was over and officials had determined the bag was not a threat.

The airport has returned to regular operations.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Maryland Department of Transportation and BWI Marshall Airport on social media.

