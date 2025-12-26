BWI Airport security reopens after unattended bag ruled no threat

The Brief A police investigation at BWI Airport in Baltimore shut down parts of the airport for several minutes. Police were investigating an unattended bag.



A police investigation at BWI Airport in Baltimore shut down parts of the airport for several minutes.

Investigation at BWI

What we know:

The investigation was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to officials, police were investigating an unattended bag.

The airport announced on social media that the D/E security checkpoints and the inbound terminal road had been closed because of the investigation.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the airport reported that the investigation was over and officials had determined the bag was not a threat.

The airport has returned to regular operations.