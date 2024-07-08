DC area Heat Advisory in effect Monday as scorching temperatures, humidity continue

Scorching heat and humidity continued to smother the Washington, D.C. region on Monday with temperatures in the upper-90s and heat index readings that are expected to surpass 100 degrees in some places.

The sweltering temperatures triggered heat advisories from noon to 8 p.m. along most of the I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Heat index readings combining temperature and humidity could reach between 100 and 105 degrees in many locations across the area through Wednesday.

The hot and humid conditions will continue to bake much of D.C., Maryland, and northern Virginia for the rest of the week.

Heat Advisory in effect for DC region Monday as scorching temperatures, humidity continue

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda say expect a dry morning on Monday. She says there will be a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms each afternoon this week.

The National Weather Service advises to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors during times of excessive heat.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially during periods of extreme heat and humidity.

Anyone working outside should take extra precautions, including wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. Strenuous activities should be rescheduled to early morning or evening.

Frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments are recommended. The NWS says anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.