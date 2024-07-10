DC under excessive heat warning Wednesday, heat index temperatures could exceed 110 degrees

The sweltering heat and humidity continued across the Washington, D.C. region on Wednesday with temperatures in the upper-90s and heat index values that could exceed 110 degrees.

The excessive heat warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. for portions of central and southern Maryland, portions of the northern neck of Virginia, and the District.

The areas of Maryland and Virginia not under the excessive heat warning are under a heat advisory during the same hours Wednesday.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says this is the tenth day so far this summer that temperatures have been at 97 degrees or above. Tucker says there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening due to the remnants of Beryl off to the west.

The dangerously hot conditions are expected to continue into Thursday before showers on Friday bring some relief. But any relief will be short-lived. The heat and humidity return on Sunday. Temperatures could reach 100 degrees by Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service advises to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors during times of excessive heat.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially during periods of extreme heat and humidity.

Anyone working outside should take extra precautions, including wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. Strenuous activities should be rescheduled to early morning or evening.

Frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments are recommended. The NWS says anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.