DC forecast: Cloudy, humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday

Published  July 25, 2024 11:33am EDT
WASHINGTON - A cloudy and humid Thursday across the Washington, D.C. region with scattered showers and thunderstorms for parts of the area.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says the best chance for storms is sometime between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Skies will clear, and humidity will fall later tonight leading us into what looks like a nice weekend.

Look for a mostly sunny Friday with highs in the upper-80s. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and clear with temperatures around 90 degrees.

