DC forecast: Cloudy, humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday

A cloudy and humid Thursday across the Washington, D.C. region with scattered showers and thunderstorms for parts of the area.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says the best chance for storms is sometime between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Skies will clear, and humidity will fall later tonight leading us into what looks like a nice weekend.

Look for a mostly sunny Friday with highs in the upper-80s. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and clear with temperatures around 90 degrees.