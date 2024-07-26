Broccoli City Festival takes over DC: Your full weekend guide to things to do in DC

Broccoli City Festival is heading to D.C. with a number of big names, from Megan Thee Stallion to Victoria Monet, and many more. Here's everything you need to know and a guide to things to do in the D.C. area.

The official pre-party for Broccoli City Festival will be kicking off Friday night at Echostage. Actress, writer, producer, and comedian Issa Rae will be hosting the event.

This annual block party themed party is helping to bring in Broccoli City Festival. Attendees can enjoy nostalgic activities like double dutch to ducking and dodging in a water fight.

Souled Out Dates will be hosting a number of events to help kick off the weekend and keep the party going. Click here to learn how you can join the fun!

Grab your bike and head over to Sandlot Georgetown at 8 a.m. for a morning ride ahead of the festival. Runners and walkers are also welcome to break a sweat for the party starts. More details here.