DC area heat advisories, warnings as high temperatures of 102 degrees expected Tuesday

Excessive heat warnings and advisories blanketed the entire Washington, D.C. area Tuesday morning as high temperatures of 102 degrees were expected.

The District, portions of central, northern and southern Maryland, and central and northern Virginia can expect dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 degrees.

The warnings and advisories are in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The D.C. area could see scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening Tuesday. Hot and humid temperatures in the upper-90s are expected again on Wednesday.

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says if temperatures hit 100 degrees or higher Tuesday like they are expected to, it will be the first time the D.C. region has reached 100 degrees three days in a row since 1930.

The National Weather Service says drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun.

Residents should check up on relatives and neighbors. Anyone working or spending time outside should take extra precautions, like wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially during times of excessive heat. It’s also advised to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when possible.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.