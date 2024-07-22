Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected Monday across DC region

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across the Washington, D.C. region on Monday ahead of an unsettled week that brings the threat of storms each day.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says showers will build from the south during the late-morning hours. Showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The day will be cloudy with highs in the low-80s.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and I-95 corridor through central Maryland, as well as northern Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move across the area through tonight into the overnight hours. Heavy rainfall could result in scattered instances of flooding.

A sunny day Tuesday with more chances of showers and storms.